Oberlin Fire Department and Allen Parish 4-H hold blanket drive for seniors

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - Christmas is almost here and the Oberlin community is working to collect blankets to keep seniors in their area warm. The Oberlin Fire Association and Allen Parish 4-H are teaming up with the goal of collecting over 100 blankets for local nursing homes.

Chief Daigle with the Oberlin Fire Department says this is a time of year when seniors are often forgotten about, “We hope as a community we can change that and work with the community to remind them of what Christmas is all about.”

It’s through these donations and raising awareness that they hope to provide every senior at the local nursing home with a blanket and a Christmas gift.

Telicia Orego at St. Franceses Nursing Home says the donations and gifts bring more joy than you can imagine, “Any type of donation during the holiday season is always heartwarming to see the smiles on their faces.”

Ortego says the donations are especially important for those seniors who don’t have any family to visit them, “The outpour of the community holiday cheer makes them feel cared for.”

The groups will be dropping off the donations, wrapped and ready to go, on Dec. 21. They ask anyone who would like to donate a blanket to make sure it is brand new and not used.

Anyone who would like to drop off a blanket or gift such as lotion, socks, or cold weather items such as beanies, gloves, and scarfs can do so at the following locations:

Allen Parish Fire District 5 - 215 West 5th Ave Louisiana, Oberlin

Allen Parish 4-H - 117 N 5th St, Oberlin

