50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Oberlin Fire Department and Allen Parish 4-H hold blanket drive for seniors

By Angelica Butine
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - Christmas is almost here and the Oberlin community is working to collect blankets to keep seniors in their area warm. The Oberlin Fire Association and Allen Parish 4-H are teaming up with the goal of collecting over 100 blankets for local nursing homes.

Chief Daigle with the Oberlin Fire Department says this is a time of year when seniors are often forgotten about, “We hope as a community we can change that and work with the community to remind them of what Christmas is all about.”

It’s through these donations and raising awareness that they hope to provide every senior at the local nursing home with a blanket and a Christmas gift.

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

Telicia Orego at St. Franceses Nursing Home says the donations and gifts bring more joy than you can imagine, “Any type of donation during the holiday season is always heartwarming to see the smiles on their faces.”

Ortego says the donations are especially important for those seniors who don’t have any family to visit them, “The outpour of the community holiday cheer makes them feel cared for.”

The groups will be dropping off the donations, wrapped and ready to go, on Dec. 21. They ask anyone who would like to donate a blanket to make sure it is brand new and not used.

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

Anyone who would like to drop off a blanket or gift such as lotion, socks, or cold weather items such as beanies, gloves, and scarfs can do so at the following locations:

  • Allen Parish Fire District 5 - 215 West 5th Ave Louisiana, Oberlin
  • Allen Parish 4-H - 117 N 5th St, Oberlin

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
14-year-old student accused of making threats to Moss Bluff Middle School
Mixed clouds and sun this afternoon will let temperatures into the mid 60's
First Alert Forecast: Staying dry Thursday, rain chances increasing by the weekend
Health Headlines: Kidney damage and the common habits that cause it
Health Headlines: Kidney damage and the common habits that cause it
Lake Charles events round-up - Dec. 14, 2023
Lake Charles events round-up - Dec. 14, 2023