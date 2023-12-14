Money for Louisiana included in national defense package

The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes several key Louisiana priorities, is headed to the president’s desk to be signed into law.
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes several key Louisiana priorities, is headed to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

One of the provisions the package authorizes is $13.4 million to go toward Fort Johnson to build a multipurpose athletic field.

The package also authorizes $128 million to the Barksdale Air Force Base, $4.4 million to Camp Beauregard, $3.7 million to Camp Minden, and $6.5 million to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans.

In addition to the Louisiana funding secured above, the NDAA:

  • Secures 5.2% pay raise for servicemembers to offset inflation;
  • Confronts China with hard power and enhanced regional cooperation;
  • Invests in American naval power;
  • Provides the Department of Defense Inspector General with enhanced hiring authorities to ensure Ukraine oversight is fully resourced;
  • Requires the Pentagon to plan to counter cartels’ human and drug trafficking on the border;
  • Allows the Department of Defense to offer cyber security assistance to personnel’s personal devices and accounts;
  • Place sanctions on drug cartels that traffic illicit fentanyl and fentanyl precursors;
  • Expands Louisiana rice exports to Africa; and
  • Enable better coordination between the Departments of Labor, Defense, and Veteran Affairs to help veterans transition to civilian employment.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.

Town of Merryville under boil advisory

Updated: moments ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
The town of Merryville is under a boil advisory until further notice due to a systemwide water loss.

Crime

"The Grinch" accused of stealing Christmas decorations in Lafayette

“The Grinch” accused of stealing Christmas decorations in Lafayette

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
The suspect is believed to have stolen $70 worth of decorations from the front of a business.

News

“The Grinch” accused of stealing Christmas decorations in Lafayette

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Crime

Jennings man arrested following motorcycle pursuit near Lake Arthur

Jennings man arrested following motorcycle pursuit near Lake Arthur

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of fleeing from police on a motorcycle.

Latest News

News

This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be...

Sulphur boil advisory lifted

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
The advisory was for residents on Stagecoach Lane.

News

Vinton Middle School students given free books

Vinton Middle School students given free books

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
The SWLA Federation of Teachers purchased two books for every student at Vinton Middle School.

Crime

Hannah Frisby is accused of several charges including first-degree rape and ritualistic acts.

West Monroe woman accused of rape, battery, and ritualistic acts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Remrey
A West Monroe woman was arrested after an investigation found she allegedly raped and battered a victim while also performing what officers say were ritualistic acts.

News

A partnership voted down in October might have started forward progress on building new bridge.

Deadline to come up with new plan for I-10 bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
Recent roadblocks in Louisiana Legislature to finish the project in a timely manner have led the U.S. DOTD to put a deadline on a new proposal.

Forecast

Mixed clouds and sun this afternoon will let temperatures into the mid 60's

First Alert Forecast: Staying dry Thursday, rain chances increasing by the weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Enk
Calm weather is sticking with us for another day or so in Southwest Louisiana, but it looks like rain will be back in the mix by Saturday.

News

A vehicle crashed into the Children's Clinic of Southwest Louisiana on Lake Street Thursday...

Vehicle backs into lobby of Children’s Clinic on Lake Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Johnathan Manning
There were no injuries.