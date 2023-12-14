McNeese Beats Southern Miss 67-48 in Will Wade’s McNeese Debut

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a big night at the Legacy Center on McNeese State’s campus as Cowboys Head Coach Will Wade made his highly anticipated McNeese debut as the Cowboys hosted Southern Miss.

Last season McNeese traveled to Hattiesburg to take on the Golden Eagles, a game the then-John Aiken led Cowboys would drop 86-67, but 360 days later the Golden Eagles made the trip to Lake Charles, and the Pokes got their revenge thumping Southern Miss 67-48 behind a career-high 24 points from DJ Richards.

“Obviously a great win, to be able to outrebound them was incredible, we only turned the ball over seven times and if do that, you’re going to give yourself a chance to win, but I never dreamed we would outrebound them, I was just kind of hoping to keep it negligible under five, but we battled so just proud of our guys for capitalizing on this opportunity,” said Will Wade.

The win brings McNeese to 9-2 on the season, and 1-0 in the Will Wade era, and for Wade, it was nice to be back on the court after not having coached a game in 462 days.

“It was great being back with the guys, it was good being around on game day, being able to maneuver some stuff on game day, but look it’s about the players and it’s not me, if you don’t have good players, there are only so many times you can kick it and it aren’t moving very far, so we’ve got very good players, they play together and with that, we have a really good rhythm, we just have to keep it moving forward,” said Coach Wade. " This was great and this is what we’ve wanted, this is what we envisioned and I’m just very thankful for everybody in Southwest Louisiana and everybody coming out and hopefully we can keep building as we move forward.”

DJ Richards led all scorers with a career-high 24 points on six made threes, which he credited the McNeese crowd with.

“I mean honestly, I didn’t even realize how many points I scored, I was just in the mode. I mean it feels good, but I’m just blessed to be a part of a team like this to where it might be my night, it might be Shahada (Wells)’ night, it might be (Christian) Shumate’s,” said DJ Richards. “We know how to keep finding that person but it’s just a blessing for real.”

“This team and this staff, everything, even the arena, we didn’t see the arena like this even when Joe Dumars came out, so it was hard to kind of expect this from last season, but I’m glad it happened and we’re going to keep on moving forward and keep the same energy and make a run,” said Christian Shumate.

PLAYER POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS FG FT 3P BLOCKS STEALS MP #5 Antavion Collum 2 14 3 1-8 0-0 0-2 2 1 28 #1 Omar Cooper 12 5 3 6-12 0-0 0-0 1 0 25 #13 Shahada Wells 13 5 4 5-13 3-8 0-2 1 4 38 #14 Javohn Garcia 5 4 0 2-8 0-0 1-2 1 1 29 #24 Christian Shumate 11 12 2 4-8 3-7 0-2 0 0 38 #2 DJ Richards 24 3 1 8-14 2-2 6-11 0 0 27 #35 Cameron Jones 0 2 1 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 13 #0 T’Johnn Brown 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 #10 Roberts Berze 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 #12 Dionjahe Thomas 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 1

McNeese is back at home on Sunday at 3:00 when they host the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana Lafayette.

