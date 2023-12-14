50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man accused of shooting at Sulphur police was wanted for armed robbery at Westlake hotel

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A man accused of shooting at Sulphur police officers last week and the people he was riding with were wanted in a November armed robbery at a Westlake hotel, according to authorities.

On Monday, Dec. 4, Sulphur police said a Lake Charles man shot at officers investigating a disturbance on Lori Lane. They arrested Deandre Beck, 22, who was a passenger in a car officers chased from Lori Lane to Georgia Street.

Beck was booked on counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officers also detained the driver and another passenger, who had warrants from another agency.

Today the Westlake Police Department released new information stating that the occupants of that car were three of the four suspects in an armed robbery at a hotel reported on Nov. 22. The fourth suspect was arrested on Dec. 9.

The four suspects face the following charges:

Deandre Joseph Beck:

  • Armed robbery with a firearm
  • Aggravated assault with a firearm
  • False imprisonment with a firearm
  • Felony theft over $1,000
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Beck is held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $1,055,000 bond.

Moree Kristine Carsten, 20, of Sulphur:

  • Armed robbery with a firearm
  • Aggravated assault with a firearm
  • False imprisonment with a firearm
  • Felony theft over $1,000
  • Prostitution.

Carsten is held at CCC on $101,000 bond.

Alexis Mercedes Moak, 23, of DeQuincy:

  • Armed robbery with a firearm
  • Aggravated assault with a firearm
  • False imprisonment with a firearm
  • Felony theft over $1,000.

Moak was released Monday on $100,000 bond.

Kane Montreal Tezeno, 20, of DeQuincy:

  • Armed robbery with a firearm
  • Aggravated assault with a firearm
  • False imprisonment with a firearm
  • Felony theft over $1,000.

Tezeno is held at CCC on $140,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

SWLA mom shares daughter’s near-deadly battle with RSV amid statewide surge
SWLA mom shares daughter’s near-deadly battle with RSV amid statewide surge
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable weather continues Thursday, better rain chances arrive by Saturday
Salvation Army asking for help
Salvation Army asking for help after seeing surge in requests
SWLA mom shares daughter’s near-deadly battle with RSV amid statewide surge
RSV cases very active in Louisiana, one mother shares her story