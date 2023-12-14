Man accused of shooting at Sulphur police was wanted for armed robbery at Westlake hotel

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A man accused of shooting at Sulphur police officers last week and the people he was riding with were wanted in a November armed robbery at a Westlake hotel, according to authorities.

On Monday, Dec. 4, Sulphur police said a Lake Charles man shot at officers investigating a disturbance on Lori Lane. They arrested Deandre Beck, 22, who was a passenger in a car officers chased from Lori Lane to Georgia Street.

Beck was booked on counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officers also detained the driver and another passenger, who had warrants from another agency.

Today the Westlake Police Department released new information stating that the occupants of that car were three of the four suspects in an armed robbery at a hotel reported on Nov. 22. The fourth suspect was arrested on Dec. 9.

The four suspects face the following charges:

Deandre Joseph Beck:

Armed robbery with a firearm

Aggravated assault with a firearm

False imprisonment with a firearm

Felony theft over $1,000

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Beck is held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $1,055,000 bond.

Moree Kristine Carsten, 20, of Sulphur:

Armed robbery with a firearm

Aggravated assault with a firearm

False imprisonment with a firearm

Felony theft over $1,000

Prostitution.

Carsten is held at CCC on $101,000 bond.

Alexis Mercedes Moak, 23, of DeQuincy:

Armed robbery with a firearm

Aggravated assault with a firearm

False imprisonment with a firearm

Felony theft over $1,000.

Moak was released Monday on $100,000 bond.

Kane Montreal Tezeno, 20, of DeQuincy:

Armed robbery with a firearm

Aggravated assault with a firearm

False imprisonment with a firearm

Felony theft over $1,000.

Tezeno is held at CCC on $140,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.