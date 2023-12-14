Longville family visits Disney through program honoring families of fallen heroes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Spending the holidays without a loved one is no easy task, but one organization is trying to make times a little brighter for the families of fallen law enforcement and military members.

Families of fallen heroes were welcomed by the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express in partnership with American Airlines.

The Snowball Express funds the flight and five-day trip to Disney World for over 1,000 family members across the U.S., and one family from Longville got to experience it.

“I just absolutely loved it,” Karina Simpkins said. “I know my mom did, and my inner child was screaming.”

Karina Simpkins and her mom Sophia Simpkins just got back from Disney World, landing back home in Southwest Louisiana at the Lake Charles Regional Airport this evening.

It was a trip to honor their fallen hero, Karina’s dad, Agent Christopher Shane Simpkins.

“He worked with the border patrol for 24 years before he passed of COVID in April of ‘21,” Karina said. “It felt great that he was honored and we were able to see his name being honored.”

A flag to honor her dad was one of hundreds in a remembrance garden that had the names of the brave heroes each of the families lost.

“It felt very special because us and other first responder families got to go and we got to meet new people,” Karina said.

It was a time to make new memories but also honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Just a huge thank you to Gary Sinise because without him it wouldn’t have happened,” Karina said.

