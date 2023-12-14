Lawmaker will make another attempt to toss out concealed carry permit requirements

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Republican Representative Danny McCormick has said before that he will bring this bill up each year he’s in office until it passes. His proposed law tosses out the training course required by law to obtain a concealed carry permit.

“Every state that touches Louisiana has constitutional carry, and I feel very confident we’re gonna get it through this year,” McCormick said.

McCormick and those in favor of his plan argue concealed carry courses are not necessary for law-abiding citizens and only limits the rights of low-income people. The total price for a five-year permit is around $280, and around $500 for a lifetime permit. The total price consists of $125 for permit fees, and the course lasts about nine hours.

“You bet, I mean it’s mostly harmful to those people. They have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to protect themselves from criminals, and basically, it makes it illegal for a poor person to conceal, is what it amounts to. It’s shameful,” McCormick continued.

Each year McCormick has brought this bill up, he’s managed to gather more votes but has still come up short. This time, though, he’s working with a much more conservative legislature, a new speaker whose voted in favor of the idea and a Republican governor.

Advocates like to point to states like Arizona, who have had permit-less concealed carry legislation on the books for more than 13 years, with data showing gun violence did not increase as a result. But opponents say it opens the floodgates for numerous potential problems. Most notably, the lack of knowledge in the laws around concealed carry.

Bill Profita with the Baton Rouge Police Union worries such a law would result in misunderstandings between law-abiding citizens and police during traffic stops.

“If it’s working, why would you tend to take all the time, study and effort that these people put in to passing that class, and the background check, and learning about firearm safety, and basically just throw it all away?” Profita asked. “And it might just be to say, ‘Hey, your tire is looking a bit low,’ and the person who is carrying might decide they’re gonna shift this gun to their lap for whatever reason. A concealed carry holder would not do that; they know you’re not supposed to do that, so I think you add a whole other level of danger for your first responders,” Profita concluded.

Governor Elect Jeff Landry said in response on Wednesday, “I have always said we are going to pass constitutional carry. I support further strengthening the rights of our citizens and their ability to exercise their Second Amendment right. As a police officer, I never went to a crime scene in which the perpetrator had a concealed carry permit.”

McCormick says he’s even willing to present his bill earlier if we see a special session on crime in January, if he’s asked.

