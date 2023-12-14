Lake Charles events round-up - Dec. 14, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have a list of family-friendly events this weekend happening across Calcasieu Parish.

PRICE: FREE

WHO: The Bayou Bell Choir

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Central School Arts & Humanities Center, 809 Kirby St, Lake Charles, LA 70601

WHAT: The Bayou Bell Choir, Southwest Louisiana’s premier handbell ensemble, is pleased to announce a Christmas concert with free admission to the public. The concert will take place at Central School Arts & Humanities Center in the Benjamin W. Mount auditorium on Saturday, December 16th at 3 p.m. for all to enjoy. Attendees can expect an hour of traditional holiday music from the ever-so-talented community group.

PRICE: Adults $5, kids 12 & under FREE

WHO: VFW Post 2130

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: VFW Post 2130, 5676 Lake Street, Lake Charles, LA 70605

WHAT: Come support veterans and shop with local vendors offering a variety of items just in time for Christmas! Enjoy Santa pictures and food available for purchase as well.

This event is dedicated to raising funds needed to replace a fence at the post destroyed by hurricanes and is required by the parish. Your participation will contribute to the restoration efforts and support the VFW Post 2130 community.

PRICE: FREE

WHO: Moss Bluff Library

WHEN: December 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Sam Houston Jones State Park, 107 Sutherland Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70611

WHAT: Families are invited to join for story time and a holiday craft under the Sam Houston Jones State Park pavilion. Make sure to arrive early to secure a seat.

PRICE: Tickets start at $40

WHO: Lake Charles Symphony Orchestra

WHEN: December 16, 2023, at 6:00 PM

WHERE: Lake Charles Symphony, 4205 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA

WHAT: Join the Lake Charles Symphony Orchestra in our 66th Classical Season - “A Musical Journey” as Conductor Bill Rose takes us on a magical sleigh ride around the world and through the Louisiana Bayous. This performance features Grammy award-winning artist Amanda Shaw.

Energetic Louisiana fiddler Amanda Shaw blazes trails with her clever songwriting and exciting performances. With over 20 years of experience, Shaw captivated audiences of all sizes - from intimate listening rooms to national television audiences. Shaw blends authentic Cajun culture with endearing local charm, delivering shows that burst with Louisiana flavor. Holiday fun for the whole family!

PRICE: Adult tickets start at $25.00; child tickets start at $45.00

WHO: Southlake Theater

WHEN: Starting Dec. 15, 2023, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Southlake Theater, 4720 Nelson Road, Suite 110, Lake Charles, LA 70605

WHAT: Join Southlake Theater for an enchanting journey at the Polar Express on 12.15.23 at 6:30 p.m., 12.16.23 at 2:00 p.m., and on 12.16.23 at 6:30 p.m.! Immerse yourself in the magic of the holiday season as we bring this beloved story to life. Get ready to embark on a memorable adventure filled with wonder and joy.

PRICE: FREE

WHO: City of Vinton

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 15, starting at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Vinton City Hall

WHAT: Vinton City Hall presents its Christmas Events at the Parking Lot at 1321 Horridge St. by Farmhouse Market. Starting at 4, there will be a Christmas Scavenger Hunt; then, at 6, kiddos can take their picture with Santa. There will be vendors, food trucks and lots of family fun. There’s a 90% chance of snow starting at 6 p.m.

PRICE: FREE

WHO: MBP

WHEN: Dec. 16, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: 999 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA 70611

WHAT: Join MBP for its 4th annual Christmas Under the Stars on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, beginning at 5 p.m., featuring your favorite snowman, Olaf!!

PRICE: FREE

WHO: WCC Furniture and Mattress Center

WHEN: Dec. 14, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: WCC Furniture and Mattress Center, 2825 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

WHAT: Join WCC FURNITURE AND MATTRESS CENTER on Dec. 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for a festive and fun event. Bring the family to this special event and get a free selfie with Santa Claus himself.

PRICE: Varies

WHO: The Golden Doors Event Center

WHEN: Dec. 17, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Golden Doors Event Center, 2013 Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601

WHAT: Join Behind The Golden Doors for its 2nd Annual Christmas Pop-Up Shop! There will be multiple amazing vendors, open boutiques, open cafe, cash bar with our specialty drinks, raffles throughout the event, caroling, live music, and of course, pictures with SANTA!

PRICE: FREE

WHO: Prien Lake Park

WHEN: Dec. 17, 2023, at 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM

WHERE: Prien Lake Park, 3700 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles, LA 70601

WHAT: Don’t miss out on ALL the Holiday Cheer!!! Tons of holiday-themed Scout Crafts, make your own Scout Bolo! Games, Santa Sleigh Snow Derby Build and Race, Christmas-themed STEM/NOVA experiments & Learning Lab, special wood branding, special event patch, earn the event EXCLUSIVE Saint Nicholas Patch, an over 2,000-year-old Peace Light candlelight ceremony from flame traveling from Bethlehem, picture with Santa and much more.

PRICE: $20

WHO: Danny O’Flaherty

WHEN: Dec. 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: 123 West Sale Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70601

WHAT: Celtic Christmas is a journey steeped in rich Celtic heritage and customs that combines the rich cultural traditions of the Celts with the festive spirit of Christmas. Danny O’Flaherty’s Celtic Christmas blends these ancient traditions with the joyous spirit of Christmas. Join him as he weaves a musical tapestry that captures the true essence of the Celtic Christmas spirit – a celebration of heritage, folklore, and the joyous magic that unites us all in the spirit of the season. Tickets $20.00.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated back to St. Michael and All Angels Church.

PRICE: FREE for kids and dogs

WHO: Rikenjaks

WHEN: Dec. 16, 2023 - Dec. 17, 2023

WHERE: Rikenjaks, 3716 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70605

WHAT: Guess what, SWLA?? SANTA’S COMING TO RIKENJAKS THIS WEEKEND! Join us Saturday for Breakfast with Santa where you can snap a free pic with the big man himself while you enjoy a mimosa or two. Breakfast starts at 8, kids enjoy a free gift bag. Then it’s your pups’ turn as Santa returns on Sunday from 12-2! We’ll have free toys, treats, pup cups, and more!

