Jennings man arrested following motorcycle pursuit near Lake Arthur

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of fleeing from police on a motorcycle, according to the Lake Arthur Police Department.

Authorities say officers with the Lake Arthur Police Narcotics Division were patrolling the city limits when they attempted to stop a motorcycle driven by Seth Spell, 33, who they say was known not to possess a valid driver’s license.

Officers say Spell fled on his motorcycle out of the city limits. During their pursuit officers noticed him reaching around his waistband and dropping what appeared to be a small handgun on the roadway.

As Spell was taken into custody near Ron Road officers say a search of his person revealed bags of what they suspect to be Methamphetamine which weighed approximately 14.82 grams.

With the assistance of the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, officers were also able to recover the handgun that they say Spell dropped along the highway.

Spell was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail on the following charges:

  • Driving while under suspension
  • Aggravated flight from an officer
  • Resisting an officer
  • Possession of a Schedule II drug
  • Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies
  • Illegal carrying of a weapon

