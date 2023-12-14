“The Grinch” accused of stealing Christmas decorations in Lafayette
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - The Lafayette Police Department says “The Grinch” is believed to be responsible for stealing Christmas decorations from a business on 1118 Coolidge Street.
Authorities are asking for assistance identifying the male suspect dressed in a Grinch costume who entered the business on Dec. 11 and is believed to have stolen $70 worth of decorations from the front of the business.
The police department asks anyone who can identify the suspect to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.