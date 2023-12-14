FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned semi-tractor affecting traffic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An overturned semi-tractor is snarling traffic at the intersection of Country Club and W. Prien Lake roads.

Lake Charles police have said it may take a while to get the truck righted.

Viewer video shows the truck was pulling a flatbed trailer.

As of 6:10 p.m., Google Maps shows congestion still in the area.

