FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned semi-tractor affecting traffic

Overturned 18-wheeler at intersection of Country Club, W. Prien
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An overturned semi-tractor is snarling traffic at the intersection of Country Club and W. Prien Lake roads.

Lake Charles police have said it may take a while to get the truck righted.

Viewer video shows the truck was pulling a flatbed trailer.

As of 6:10 p.m., Google Maps shows congestion still in the area.

