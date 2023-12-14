FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned semi-tractor affecting traffic
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An overturned semi-tractor is snarling traffic at the intersection of Country Club and W. Prien Lake roads.
Lake Charles police have said it may take a while to get the truck righted.
Viewer video shows the truck was pulling a flatbed trailer.
As of 6:10 p.m., Google Maps shows congestion still in the area.
