FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm again Friday before rain moves in by early Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More comfortable weather will kick off our Friday in SWLA, before we track the next chance of rain by later that evening.

No weather issues are expected for the first half of our Friday. Dry air, enough sunshine and some breezy winds will all make for a comfortable afternoon in the area with temperatures near the 70 degree mark for highs again. By the evening, we will start to see an increase in humidity, ahead of some better rain chances.

A large upper level trough of low pressure will move from the Rocky Mountains toward the Gulf of Mexico, and this will cause an area of low pressure to form over southern Texas by Friday. This low will track east across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend; and this will bring rain across our area beginning Friday and lingering through Sunday.

Rain is not likely to occur the entire time, with the bulk of the rain likeliest between Friday night and Saturday afternoon at this time. This is when we may see a line of showers move into the area, with some pockets of heavier rain possible as well. Most of the rain should take place during the overnight hours, but we may see some showers develop as early as Friday evening, and perhaps last into the first half of the day Saturday. After that, a cold front moves through and take most rain with it by the evening Saturday. So if you have outdoor activities planned, you still should be able to do them especially later Saturday. The fast nature of the rain will make totals light, with a general ¼-1/2 inch expected at the time, perhaps closer to an inch in the heaviest activity.

Behind the system will come cooler and drier air as we start Sunday and next week. Highs will fall back into the low 60′s on Sunday, and that should last into at least the first half of next week. Temperatures at night will become a bit chilly again. Those numbers will fall back into the low-to-mid 40′s, with some upper 30′s possible again by Tuesday morning.

