First Alert Forecast: Staying dry Thursday, rain chances increasing by the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calm weather is sticking with us for another day or so in Southwest Louisiana, but it looks like rain will be back in the mix by Saturday.

The combination of more cloud cover and slightly higher humidity helped to keep temperatures a little bit warmer overnight, leaving much more manageable temperatures to head out the door into. Thursday will start off cloudy but we will get a gap for some sunshine with much of that cloud cover thinning out for portions of the afternoon. This will make it a little easier for temperatures to warm, and we should see highs in the mid and even upper 60′s. It will still be breezy though, with gusts up to 20 mph at times.

Mixed clouds and sun this afternoon will let temperatures into the mid 60's (KPLC)

Cloud cover will stay mostly clear overnight, but will be returning Friday as the next system approaches.

A large upper level trough of low pressure will move from the Rocky Mountains toward the Gulf of Mexico later this week and this will cause an area of low pressure to form over southern Texas by Friday. This low will track east across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend; and this will bring rain across our area beginning Friday and lingering through Sunday.

Rain chance increase this weekend thanks to low pressure and a large trough in the jet stream (KPLC)

Rain is not likely to occur the entire time, with the bulk of the rain likeliest between Friday night and Saturday afternoon at this time. So if you have outdoor activities planned you may still be able to do them, though it would be best to have an indoor alternative. Timing and placement of rain will only get clearer as we get closer to the weekend, so stay tuned to your forecast.

The system should move away late Sunday and early next week’s forecast looks good with sunshine and cool temperatures.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.