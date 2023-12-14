50/50 Thursdays
Deadline to come up with new plan for I-10 bridge

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SWLA, La. (KPLC) - If the Louisiana DOTD wants to keep $150 million of federal funding, it must come up with a new plan for the construction of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge by March.

The U.S. Department of Transportation chose the I-10 bridge replacement project as the recipient of a highly-competitive national grant, but recent roadblocks in Louisiana State Legislature to finish the project in a timely manner have led the U.S. DOTD to put a deadline on a new proposal.

A new proposal would need to be submitted by March of 2024 that would allow construction to begin by Sept. 30, 2025 and completed by Sept. 30, 2031.

If the departments are unable to agree on a new plan, the federal funding will be rescinded to make the funding available for other projects, the U.S. Department of Transportation wrote.

