Catholic Charities serves community with shower and laundry trailer

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana is continuing to invest in their mission to help those in need in the area.

For those needing a warm shower or clean laundry, the organization now has a way to take those services to the surrounding parishes.

“It’s been a very good resource for us,” Priscilla Bouley said.

The luxury of warm, running water, clean laundry or even a bed to sleep on at night isn’t something everyone has. For Bouley, she’ll tell you acts of kindness and service to those down on their luck goes a very long way.

“These ladies have been very good to me,” Bouley said.

The trailer is equipped with two private showers, four washing machines, four dryers, laundry detergent, towels and personal hygiene items.

Homeless outreach coordinator Alisa Stevens said it’s a judgment-free zone.

“Maybe they don’t have hot water, maybe they don’t have a washing machine and a dryer, they’re low-income, and they’re having trouble making ends meet,” Stevens said. “Everyone is welcome.”

Stevens said many had the same complaint, and this trailer can help be a solution, and the response from the community speaks for itself.

“Everyone is very appreciative of the services we are providing, and we are happy to provide it,” Stevens said.

“There are so many in the community I know who need this, and so far, it has been a success,” Bouley said.

The trailer serviced Creole last week and will be in Jennings until Friday. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closes for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The trailer will be in Vinton next week.

Stevens said the organization is always in need of donations, especially adult socks and underwear, blankets, detergent and personal hygiene items. You can drop off items at Catholic Charities.

