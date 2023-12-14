14-year-old student accused of making threats to Moss Bluff Middle School

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A 14-year-old student has been arrested after being accused of making threats towards Moss Bluff Middle School, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were notified of the threats around 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 13.

From their investigation, detectives say the student made threats to blow up and shoot up the school. The student was later arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for menacing.

