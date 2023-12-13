50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 12, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 12, 2023.

Sheila Marie Jeffers, 37, Iowa: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license (2 charges).

Locklyn Lamar Boutte, 24, Jeanerette: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; revocation of parole.

Anthone Bernard Hillery, 28, Vinton: Theft under $1,000; possession of synthetic marijuana; violation of a drug-free zone; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terrill Tremaine Plumber, 31, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI.

Tyler Lavell Mitchell, 28, Westlake: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.

Katrina Hebert Whitehead, 56, Forman, AR: Domestic abuse.

Ryan Neil Chambers, 39, Sanger: Fourth offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; improper driving on a one-way roadway; probation detainer.

Joseph Timothy Jackson Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Burglary; robbery.

Dylan Thomas Cormie, 23, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; speeding.

Larenzo Carrier, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tammy Dee Pryor, 24, Longville: Possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.

Dustin Wayne Mancuso, 36, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; identity theft over $1,000.

David Lane Lyons, 34, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Gregory Shaun Wisner, 37, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Michael Allen Jacobs Sr., 48, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; contempt of court (2 charges); aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Noah Guerra Seaman, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; violation of quiet zones; possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; no seat belt.

Levi Adeshola Nicholas George Odubote, 25, Cambridge Shire: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodi Tasan Martin, 25, London: Production manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding.

