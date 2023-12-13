Sulphur High holds ‘Old Tyme Christmas Brunch’

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The 9th annual “Old Tyme Christmas Brunch” was held today at the West Cal Event Center.

The Sulphur High School football and cheerleading teams treated senior citizens to some food and live entertainment. The Sulphur Show Choir attended, as well, to give a performance, and bingo was hosted by the sheriff’s department, who handed out more than $3,000 in door prizes for those who won.

“To see the young people mix with the older generation is so beautiful, and they mix and mingle and we have pictures galore all over social media,” said Jody Barrilleaux, the host of the event. “To see the love generated between generation to generation is the way it should be and the way it is here in Sulphur.”

The event had everyone in the holiday spirit and looking forward to next year’s brunch.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.