Singer High student runs St. Jude Marathon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A story of true selflessness and perseverance. One Singer High School athlete thought his world was over after a career-ending injury. In response to that, he decided to run a 10K for a special cause.

It all began at a baseball game, where Kaiden Richard said he was chasing after a foul ball and collided into another player.

“As soon as he saw the ball dropping, he slid, and my leg got stuck somehow, then he hit my leg and it broke,” said Richard.

The break Richard is referring to was a complete clean break of his tibia and fibula, the bones located in your shin.

“My doctor put a plate and nine screws in my leg, and I was actually unsure if I would ever play sports again,” Richard said.

After seeing multiple doctors, the worst seemed to be the reality, but Kaiden said there was no way he would give up without a fight.

He underwent a second surgery, and after months of resting and healing, his doctors granted him a full release.

A simple conversation at church camp is what inspired him to do what everyone told him couldn’t be done.

“One of the preachers there said he had a friend that was running the St. Jude’s race. I was like, well that seems cool, so as soon as I got home I talked to my mom about it and she was, she said we’ll see. And I was sure I was gonna run there. I knew I was going to cross the finish line,” Richard said.

The race Richard is referring to is the St. Jude Memphis Marathon, a 6.2 mile long race that is used as a way to fundraise.

7News asked Richard if he had any advice for anyone who may be in his shoes.

“Don’t go too high or stay too low, always be in the middle, and cherish the fun times,” said Richard.

Richard wants to share his motto with not only Southwest Louisiana, but the world. He said the comeback is always bigger than the setback.

Richard was able to raise close to $2,000, all for St. Jude.

