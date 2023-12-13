50/50 Thursdays
Second Harvest Food Bank to give away 600 holiday meals to families in need

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank is hosting a “Food from the Heart” Holiday Food Distribution event expected to help 600 families get essential holiday food items.

Second Harvest’s efforts aim to ensure families throughout SWLA have access to food assistance in a time of high prices at the grocery store and economic pressures.

“We hope that our ‘Food from the Heart’ Holiday Food Distribution event will provide much-needed assistance to many families who are bracing for another difficult holiday season,” said Paul Scelfo, Regional Director for Second Harvest Food Bank.

The food distribution is a drive-through event on a first-come, first-served basis. Food items to be given away include turkey, seasonal produce, and traditional holiday staples such as stuffing and cranberry sauce.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the McNeese State University Football Stadium, located at 700 East McNeese St.

Interested individuals can get involved with Second Harvest’s efforts by donating food items, monetary gifts, and by volunteering their time. Visit Second Harvest’s website to help make a difference.

