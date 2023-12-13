Santa Claus visits Jeff Davis libraries

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Santa and Mrs. Claus are visiting children at Jeff Davis Parish Library branches this week and next week.

Today kids got a special treat for bringing their letters to Santa at the Jennings Library. The night was filled with hot chocolate, coloring and Christmas music.

“That’s one of the best parts of my job, doing youth programming with libraries, is to get to participate and experience that pure joy of a child,” Laci Cormier said.

Santa will be at the Welsh Library from 2 to 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, and at the Lake Arthur Library from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.

For more Christmas and winter holiday events in SWLA, CLICK HERE.

