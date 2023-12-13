Santa Claus visits Jeff Davis libraries

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Santa and Mrs. Claus are visiting children at Jeff Davis Parish Library branches this week and next week.

Today kids got a special treat for bringing their letters to Santa at the Jennings Library. The night was filled with hot chocolate, coloring and Christmas music.

“That’s one of the best parts of my job, doing youth programming with libraries, is to get to participate and experience that pure joy of a child,” Laci Cormier said.

Santa will be at the Welsh Library from 2 to 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, and at the Lake Arthur Library from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.

