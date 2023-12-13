Relative of party bus owner accused of theft pays Vernon business, warrants recalled, authorities say

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The small Vernon Parish business that was the victim of theft by a man who allegedly made large purchases from the business before canceling the credit card payments was paid by a relative of the accused thief, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post to Facebook that the victim was paid in cash by a third party related to Shaquille Davis, the business associate of The Good Life Party Bus who is accused of making large purchases from the Vernon Parish business and then filing a dispute with his credit card company and having the charges reversed.

Deputies said the case has been closed, and all felony theft warrants have been recalled.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.