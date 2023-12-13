50/50 Thursdays
Relative of party bus owner accused of theft pays Vernon business, warrants recalled, authorities say

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The small Vernon Parish business that was the victim of theft by a man who allegedly made large purchases from the business before canceling the credit card payments was paid by a relative of the accused thief, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post to Facebook that the victim was paid in cash by a third party related to Shaquille Davis, the business associate of The Good Life Party Bus who is accused of making large purchases from the Vernon Parish business and then filing a dispute with his credit card company and having the charges reversed.

Deputies said the case has been closed, and all felony theft warrants have been recalled.

