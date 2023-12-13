50/50 Thursdays
Police asking for help to locate missing teen who may be in danger

Taliyah Jackson
Taliyah Jackson(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen who may be in danger.

The teen, Taliyah Jackson, 15, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, December 10, on South 18th Street near South Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Anyone with information that can help police locate the missing teen is being asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

