Phillips 66 holds Christmas party for residents of Chateau Du Lac

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today, Phillips 66 and students from LaGrange High School brought the spirit of the holidays to the residents of Chateau Du Lac in Lake Charles.

This marks the 15th year Phillips has celebrated with the tenants of the complex, which mostly houses the elderly and disabled. Festivities included a holiday meal, gifts for residents and staff, and appearances from Santa Clause and Elvis.

“This is something that they look forward to every year,” said Phillips 66 Social Impact Adviser Elizabeth Eustis. “All the residents look forward to this every year, and it really warms our hearts, and we cannot help but leave with a big smile on your face. So yeah, it’s just really important to us and we feel like it’s just one of those things that we have to continue to do and enjoy continuing to do each year.”

Phillips 66 would like to thank everyone who volunteered to make this year’s party a success.

