McNeese Spotlight: Will Wade returns for Cowboys vs Southern Mississippi

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There’s excitement in the air tonight as McNeese Men’s Basketball Coach Will Wade returns to the Legacy Center after a 10-game suspension. We spoke with Will Wade this morning who had some self-deprecating humor to show his excitement.

Its been nearly two years since you coached a basketball game but you used that time to hone your skills and become a better coach.

Well, we’ll see. I hope so. But when you get some time off and you’re so into coaching your team like I was for 9 years, you don’t get a lot of time to go see what other people do. So, during my time off, I got to go see what other teams are doing. See what some NBA teams do. See what some other college teams do. So, hopefully I picked up a few things that we can use here at McNeese and help make us a little bit better.

The 10-game suspension was related to a basketball corruption scandal during your time at LSU. How does an adversity like that change you as a coach and in your personal life?

It’s difficult. Somebody told me this and it stuck with me: You always gotta be tougher than your circumstances.

You’ve got to find a way to rise above the circumstances, rise above what’s going on. It was certainly difficult on my wife and daughter. It was difficult on my family, and my parents. But that’s all part of it and nobody’s feeling sorry for us.

I think the timing was right, the timing for us to get back in with McNeese. And its been a lot of fun since we started in March.

The team has been doing really well already this season. How hard has it been for you not to be able to be there for those 10 games?

Its been tough, hopefully I don’t mess it up tonight. We’re playing so well, my assistants have done such a great job I think I can only mess it up.

But its been difficult on game day. You get nervous and you can’t have contact with the team. You just gotta watch and be a fan. My wife and daughter left the house at one point cus I was so mad. So, it’s been tough but it’ll be a lot of fun to get out there tonight and be there with the players, in that arena, and with the crowd.

I remember the excitement that surrounded the announcement when you were named McNeese’s head basketball coach and it has continued to build since then. So I can only imagine what it’s going to be like when you take the court tonight.

Yeah, we’re excited. I think people in town are excited. We wanted our basketball program to be something that everyone that’s associated with McNeese can be proud of. Hopefully, our games will be a reflection of that. We’re excited to be out in front of a great crowd tonight and go out and perform in front of all the folks here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.

The Cowboys will take on Southern Mississippi tonight at 7 p.m. at the McNeese Legacy Center. You can also watch the game live on ESPN+.

