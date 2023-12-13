LSU Women’s Basketball Beats 133-44 for Eighth Straight Win over the Cowgirls

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Women’s Basketball team made the trip down I-10 on Tuesday to Baton Rouge to take on the reigning National Champion LSU Tigers, their first matchup in nearly five years to the day when the Cowgirls fell 86-36 on December 11th, 2018. Entering Tuesday night McNeese hadn’t beaten the Tigers since February 14th, 1983 when they won 89-88 in Lake Charles, and they entered their Tuesday night showdown looking to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Unfortunately for the Cowgirls, that was never quite in the cards as they would fall 133-44 to fall to 3-7 on the season. Alva Mofalk tied the ballgame up at 10 a piece with 3:54 remaining in the first quarter, but from that point on the Cowgirls were outscored 52-2 in the remainder of the first half, including a scoreless second quarter where they were outscored 30-0.

The big story for LSU was that they were without star transfer Hailey Van Lith who missed her second consecutive game, as she attempted to let her foot continue to heal.

The good news for LSU? They were just fine without Van Lith as Aalyah Del Rosario, Mikaylah Williams, Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow, Flau’jae Johnson, and Angelica Velez all scored in the double-figures, led by 27 from Del Rosario and 26 from Williams.

Next up for LSU is another matchup against a Southland Conference opponent as they welcome the Northwestern State Lady Demons into the PMAC on Sunday, while McNeese is set to host Centenary on Thursday in what will be their first home game in nearly three weeks.

