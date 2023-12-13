Louisiana’s flu levels among highest in US, CDC says

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many of us have experienced the misery of having the flu. Across the U.S. there are not many states with high influenza-like illness activity, but here in Louisiana, flu cases are steadily increasing.

According to a flu map provided by the CDC, as of Dec. 2, the flu-like illness activity level was ranked “very high.” The only other state at that activity level is South Carolina.

Louisiana has been at the “very high” activity level since the week of Nov. 11, being the first state to reach that level this season.

In Southwest Louisiana, we aren’t seeing as severe of an increase, but pharmacist J.J. Gibson of JJ’s Prescription Specialties said they have seen a gradual uptick starting around the end of September.

“It has really taken flight and grown quite a bit. In the past I would say two to three weeks, I would attribute that primarily through families and friends coming together for Thanksgiving and the holidays, it’s usually like adding gas to a fire,” Gibson said.

He said it’s primarily Type A Influenza that he’s seeing cases of.

“Even though a lot of people have had the vaccine, they’re still getting the flu. The good part about it is when they do get the flu that it’s not nearly as bad, or the severity of the flu is not as bad,” Gibson said.

According to data released by the CDC, as of Dec. 2, 93,944 people were tested for the flu, and 6.8% of those people tested positive.

The most recent update from the Louisiana Department of Health shows out of those tested in Louisiana, 18% tested positive for the flu.

“You know good hand washing skills, safe distancing. If you’re not feeling well, just kind of hang out by yourself for a day or two or three, at least until the fever goes away, and we can be assured that you’re not as contagious,” Gibson said.

