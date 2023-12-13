Louisiana’s first wind-operating agreement in offshore waters approved

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Today, the governor’s office approved of the state’s first ever wind-operating agreement in offshore waters.

Wind turbines will be built on 60,000 acres off the coast of Cameron Parish. Terrebonne and south Lafourche parishes will also benefit from the project with more than 6,000 acres being dedicated to wind energy.

In a statement, Governor John Bel Edwards said the following:

For generations, the state of Louisiana has been a leader in energy production and offshore wind energy is the next chapter in that great history as we expand our options for clean energy production and open new avenues for the development of our state economy.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.