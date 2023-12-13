Louisiana’s first wind-operating agreement in offshore waters approved
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Today, the governor’s office approved of the state’s first ever wind-operating agreement in offshore waters.
Wind turbines will be built on 60,000 acres off the coast of Cameron Parish. Terrebonne and south Lafourche parishes will also benefit from the project with more than 6,000 acres being dedicated to wind energy.
In a statement, Governor John Bel Edwards said the following:
