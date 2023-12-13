Local climate activist says it’s time to go from advocacy to action

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Negotiations have been underway in Dubai at the yearly international climate conference.

It’s the 28th year representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered to tackle climate change. They met in United Arab Emirates for what’s called COP28 to try to agree how to go forward.

“We are trying to agree on a comprehensive plan to close the gap between where the world is and where it needs to be 1.5 degrees within reach. That is our north star. That has been our north star all along,” said Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, the COP28 Director-General.

Local climate activist Jerome Ringo was there as he has been for all but one of the 28 yearly meetings in different countries. He says the emphasis is to get opposing sides to make progress together reducing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

“We were trying to keep the earth’s temperature from rising 1.5 degrees centigrade, within the next ten years and already the temperature is 1.2 degrees centigrade, so we’re not doing too well with reduction of the earth’s temperature because CO2 continues to rise,” said Ringo.

Ringo says there’s much more to do.

“The planet is in critical condition and we’re the life support. We can’t get reduction of CO2 done without the participation of the oil and gas industry, which I can probably say is doing a fantastic job trying to pursue alternatives, alternative energies. He says the effects such as more intense hurricanes will continue and that everyone should do their part.

“No, it’s not a lost cause. The only thing that guarantees failure is to quit. And we can’t quit. So it’s incumbent upon us to all sit at the table together both from the green community and the industrial community,” said Ringo.

“No it’s not just the oil and gas industry, no it’s not just cars, no it’s not just the methane from cows. A number of things have contributed to co2. I think we need to go from advocacy to action. Let’s not focus so much on whose fault it is. Let’s focus more on what we can do to fix it,” Ringo said.

Ringo says climate change affects everyone on earth who breathes the air and drinks the water.

Ringo’s company, Zoetic Global, works to produce renewable energy technologies to curb the effects of climate change and reduce energy costs.

Next year the climate summit will be in Azerbaijan. COP stands for “Conference of the Parties,” of UNFCCC which is the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

