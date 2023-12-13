LEGAL CORNER: What happens to a Social Security disability hearing if there is a federal government shutdown?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: What happens to my scheduled Social Security Disability hearing if there is a federal government shutdown in 2024?

ANSWER: If what is past is prologue, then an already-scheduled Social Security Disability hearing will be conducted even if there is a government shutdown in 2024.

The federal government will remain open until at least mid-January after Congress passed a continuing resolution that President Biden signed on Nov. 16, 2023, the day before a shutdown would have occurred.

Most likely, Social Security hearing offices will continue to hold Social Security Disability and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) hearings if a shutdown occurs.

During the 2013 government shutdown, the Office of Disability Adjudication and Review (ODAR) still held previously scheduled hearings, but staffing was limited to Administrative Law Judges (ALJs), medical experts, vocational experts, and security personnel.

New hearings were not scheduled. Lack of support personnel caused delays in exhibiting files and decisions were not written during the shutdown.

During the 2013 shutdown, if a claimant had a scheduled hearing, in most cases, it proceeded and was decided. However, the writing of the decision did not take place, so if benefits were granted, there was a further delay before benefits were paid since the decision was not actually formally written until the shutdown ended.

QUESTION: What is a wrongful death claim in Louisiana?

ANSWER: Wrongful death is any death caused by the negligent, willful, or wrongful act, neglect, omission, or default of another. For example, one might have a wrongful death claim if a spouse or family member is killed by an explosion, fire, exposure to dangerous chemicals, faulty machinery, auto accident, work accident, or medical malpractice.

Louisiana Civil Code Article 2315.2 details who may bring an action to recover damages if a person dies because of the fault of another person. It states:

La.C.C. art. 2315.2 Wrongful death action

A. If a person dies due to the fault of another, suit may be brought by the following persons to recover damages which they sustained as a result of the death: (1) The surviving spouse and child or children of the deceased, or either the spouse or the child or children. (2) The surviving father and mother of the deceased, or either of them if he left no spouse or child surviving. (3) The surviving brothers and sisters of the deceased, or any of them, if he left no spouse, child, or parent surviving. (4) The surviving grandfathers and grandmothers of the deceased, or any of them, if he left no spouse, child, parent, or sibling surviving.

B. The right of action granted by this Article prescribes one year from the death of the deceased.

C. The right of action granted under this Article is heritable, but the inheritance of it neither interrupts nor prolongs the prescriptive period defined in this Article.

D. (1) As used in this Article, the words “child”, “brother”, “sister”, “father”, “mother”, “grandfather”, and “grandmother” include a child, brother, sister, father, mother, grandfather, and grandmother by adoption, respectively. (2) As used in this Article, the words “child”, “brother”, and “sister” include a child, brother, or sister given in adoption, respectively.

E. For purposes of this Article, a father or mother who has abandoned the deceased during his minority is deemed not to have survived him.

In general, spouses and immediate family members can file wrongful death claims in Louisiana.

Wrongful death damages can be claimed whether the negligent or faulty actions were intentional or accidental. Those damages can include lost wages that the loved one would have earned if he had not been killed, and damages for the loss of love and affection the claimant has experienced.

If the loved one did not die instantly, the claimant may also be able to pursue damages for medical expenses and the pain and suffering that the loved one experienced between the time of the accident and death.

Louisiana gives surviving family members one year from the date of the death to file a wrongful death suit. If the lawsuit is not filed within this one-year period, the family will almost certainly lose the right to file.

Contact a personal injury attorney to determine if there is a viable wrongful death claim.

