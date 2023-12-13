Lake Charles Police to conduct training exercises near St. Mary Drive

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is informing residents that it will be conducting training exercises near the 1300 block of St. Mary Drive and the 1300 block of Kirk Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will include a heavy police presence as well as some loud noises.

Public access to these areas will be restricted during this time.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.