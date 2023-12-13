50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles Police to conduct training exercises near St. Mary Drive

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is informing residents that it will be conducting training exercises near the 1300 block of St. Mary Drive and the 1300 block of Kirk Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will include a heavy police presence as well as some loud noises.

Public access to these areas will be restricted during this time.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

McNeese Spotlight: Will Wade returns for Cowboys vs Southern Mississippi
McNeese Spotlight: Will Wade returns for Cowboys vs Southern Mississippi
McNeese Spotlight: Will Wade returns for Cowboys vs Southern Mississippi
McNeese Spotlight: Will Wade returns for Cowboys vs Southern Mississippi
Cloud cover increasing this afternoon will keep temperatures cool in the mid 60's
First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover increasing Wednesday, but rain chances not improving yet
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 12, 2023