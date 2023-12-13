Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles partners with Target for holiday shopping spree

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles hosted its annual Christmas shopping spree.

The night was sponsored by Target, where 40 children were given a budget of $125 each to shop for items on their holiday wish list.

“It is the best present there is. This is a season of giving and not everyone is blessed so that is the blessing to us, to be able to give to this community,” Kiwanis CLub board member Edith Thomas said.

The Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles would like to thank everyone who made tonight’s event a success and will continue to serve the community during this holiday season.

