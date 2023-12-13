50/50 Thursdays
Kids enjoy Christmas stories and crafts at Historic City Hall

By Joel Bruce
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This holiday season, there is plenty of fun for families to enjoy at the Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center in Lake Charles.

Today was the first day the Children’s Museum of Southwest Louisiana brought Christmas stories and crafts for kids of all ages to make memories and holiday treasures.

“It’s really good to see kids be able to enjoy the holidays. That’s something that we hear a lot from parents is that there’s not a ton for kids to do. So we’re always happy to add to the list of things that they can do and, you know, just to reiterate again, at no cost so that it’s accessible for everyone,” said Kari Casey with the Children’s Museum.

The free series will continue at 10 a.m. on the following days:

  • Thursday, Dec. 14
  • Tuesday, Dec. 19
  • Thursday, Dec. 21
  • Thursday, Dec. 28.

For more Christmas and winter holiday events around SWLA, CLICK HERE.

