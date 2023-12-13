50/50 Thursdays
Holiday Express rolls into DeQuincy

By Jade Moreau
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - The Holiday Express made an appearance in DeQuincy this evening, but trains are no stranger to the city, as the railroad industry plays a major role in DeQuincy’s history.

More than 3,000 people flocked to see the Holiday Express roll through DeQuincy last December, and by the size of this year’s crowd, that number may be beat. Brains are a common sight here, and for life-long resident, Mary Barbery, they were a major part of her life.

“My dad was a railroad engineer for the Railroad Pacific, and that’s what I’ve been raised doing, railroading,” Barbery said.

You’ll find Mary working at the town’s railroad museum, housed in the 1923 Kansas City Southern Depot, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A lot of her time was spent aboard a train to go shopping, traveling to and from Houston or Shreveport. It’s a way of life she said she misses.

“I’ve ridden an Amtrak one time, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve ridden the old-fashioned passenger trains,” Barbery said. “Many, many, many times. At least once a week.”

People of all ages, even from other areas traveled to see the Holiday Express. It’s a sight Mary said she enjoys seeing.

“It’s a good thing for DeQuincy,” Barbery said.

Tonight was the Holiday Express’s final stop in Southwest Louisiana this year. Tomorrow, it’ll be in Port Arthur, Texas.

