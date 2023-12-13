50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

Shaquille O. Davis
Relative of party bus owner accused of theft pays Vernon business, warrants recalled, authorities say
Cloud cover increasing this afternoon will keep temperatures cool in the mid 60's
First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover increasing Wednesday, but rain chances not improving yet
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil advisory issued for DeRidder
Legal Corner: What happens to a Social Security disability hearing if there is a federal government shutdown?
One in five kids live in a home without a stable source of food, according to Second Harvest...
Second Harvest Food Bank to give away 600 holiday meals to families in need