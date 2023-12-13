FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable weather continues Thursday, better rain chances arrive by Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cool weather will return Wednesday night again, but temperatures will not become quite as cold as previous nights this week. The combination of more cloud cover and slightly higher humidity should keep temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40′s on average. Among an other wise quiet night. Rain chances will remain low, so otherwise it will be a comfortable (but cool) evening for any outdoor plans.

Similar weather is ahead Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low-to-mid 60's. (KPLC)

More clouds will move over our area Thursday though rain still looks unlikely from those clouds. Temperatures will be near-normal for this time of year with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Clouds may increase at times during the day making it feel cooler, plus humidity levels may slowly rise adding to the cool-feel to the air.

A low pressure system may help bring a chance for showers by Saturday. (KPLC)

A large upper level trough of low pressure will move from the Rocky Mountains toward the Gulf of Mexico later this week and this will cause an area of low pressure to form over southern Texas by Friday. This low will track east across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend; and this will bring rain across our area beginning Friday and lingering through Sunday. Rain is not likely to occur the entire time, with the bulk of the rain likeliest between Friday night and Saturday afternoon at this time. So if you have outdoor activities planned you may still be able to do them, though it would be best to have an indoor alternative. Obviously this part of the forecast will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend.

Rain chances start climbing Friday night into Saturday, before falling again by Sunday. (KPLC)

That system should move away late Sunday and early next week’s forecast looks good with sunshine and cool temperatures.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

