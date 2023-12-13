First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover increasing Wednesday, but rain chances not improving yet

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Extra clouds are keeping the afternoons cool, but also the nights slightly warmer as we continue through the week.

Enough breaks in the thin cloud cover overnight have allowed temperatures to drop back into a chilly range for many north of I-10 this morning. Winds have been slow to pick up and we managed to get frost on the ground again in some areas, however the breeze will be rising a little today and we could see gusts as high as 20 mph at times out of the east to northeast. Cloud cover will continue building today especially in the afternoon, which is likely to hold our temperatures cooler. Highs should top out similar to yesterday around the low to mid 60′s. With some extra shade and a bit of a breeze, it will feel a little extra cool spending time outdoors.

Although cloud cover is getting thicker, rain chances are still minimal.

Cloud cover increasing this afternoon will keep temperatures cool in the mid 60's (KPLC)

More clouds will move over our area Thursday though rain still looks unlikely from those clouds. Temperatures will be near-normal for this time of year with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Clouds may increase at times during the day making it feel cooler, plus humidity levels may slowly rise adding to the cool-feel to the air.

Low pressure will move near our area Saturday helping to increase our rain chances (KPLC)

A large upper level trough of low pressure will move from the Rocky Mountains toward the Gulf of Mexico later this week and this will cause an area of low pressure to form over southern Texas by Friday. This low will track east across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend; and this will bring rain across our area beginning Friday and lingering through Sunday. Rain is not likely to occur the entire time, so if you have outdoor activities planned you may still be able to do them, though it would be best to have an indoor alternative. Obviously this part of the forecast will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend.

Rain chances increase into the weekend (KPLC)

That system should move away late Sunday and early next week’s forecast looks good with sunshine and cool temperatures.

