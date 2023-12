DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued by Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard for customers in parts of DeRidder.

All customers on the following roads are under a boil advisory:

6423 to 7307 Hwy. 171

Lee Hall Road

Bannister Road

Oak Lane

