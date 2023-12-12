Will Wade Set to Make McNeese Debut after 10 Game Suspension

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After nearly two years of not coaching a college basketball game, Will Wade is officially set to return to the court on Wednesday making his McNeese debut when the Cowboys host Southern Mississippi.

After his time came to an end in Baton Rouge Will Wade took time to work with NBA coaches and teams to learn how to be a better and more efficient coach at the college level, and he feels like the time off has helped him become a better coach in more ways than one.

“Well hopefully, I am a bit more patient, a bit more understanding, and a bit more tolerant of some minor mistakes maybe I wouldn’t have been as tolerant of before and just trying to see the bigger picture of things,” said Coach Wade. “I certainly missed the games and the competitive nature of the games and you know, as a coach sometimes you think you can affect a game, so we’ll see because my assistants did a really good job, but yeah I’m excited for the game, I’m excited for our guys, just to see how we react against a really good Southern Miss team.”

While Coach Wade comes back to the court, the team is also coming back from a week off from playing in any games, and Wade touched on whether the time off will have any effect on the players come game time.

“We’ve had a week off, so we need to get back going and you want to have good rhythm, good chemistry, and we had that and so we’ve certainly got to pick that back up and keep it rolling,” said Wade. “We’ve got two games here coming up before we have a break and so we need to finish out this first part of the season as strong as we can and I don’t think we’ll have any issues with the time off, we’ll be a little bit rusty, but hopefully we knocked out off pretty quick and hopefully we’re rested more than we are rusty.”

The Cowboys will officially kick off the Will Wade era with their game against Southern Miss set for 7:00 at the Legacy Center on Wednesday.

