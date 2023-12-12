Two fires in Sulphur extinguished Monday afternoon

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Houston River Fire Department and Ward Six Fire extinguished two fires in Sulphur on Monday afternoon.

According to Houston River Fire Department Chief Dean Lappe, a storage shed caught fire around 3 p.m. on St. Luke Lane in Sulphur on Monday. No injuries were reported.

Acadian Ambulance was on scene, and automatic aid was provided by Ward 6 Fire. Though the fire is believed to be started accidentally, its cause is under investigation.

Another fire burned on Edwards Road in Sulphur shortly after, around 5 p.m. This was a woods fire that burned about half an acre. Several unattended piles of trash were burning near the woods line when fire departments arrived, and this is how the fire was presumed to have started. No injuries were reported.

Officials remind the public to always use caution when burning.

