50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Two fires in Sulphur extinguished Monday afternoon

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Houston River Fire Department and Ward Six Fire extinguished two fires in Sulphur on Monday afternoon.

According to Houston River Fire Department Chief Dean Lappe, a storage shed caught fire around 3 p.m. on St. Luke Lane in Sulphur on Monday. No injuries were reported.

A storage shed caught fire around 3 p.m. on St. Luke Lane in Sulphur on Monday.
A storage shed caught fire around 3 p.m. on St. Luke Lane in Sulphur on Monday.(KPLC)

Acadian Ambulance was on scene, and automatic aid was provided by Ward 6 Fire. Though the fire is believed to be started accidentally, its cause is under investigation.

Another fire burned on Edwards Road in Sulphur shortly after, around 5 p.m. This was a woods fire that burned about half an acre. Several unattended piles of trash were burning near the woods line when fire departments arrived, and this is how the fire was presumed to have started. No injuries were reported.

Officials remind the public to always use caution when burning.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

KNOE news app tile (boil advisories)
Boil advisory issued for some DeQuincy areas
Entergy
Entergy warns of potential of scammers during holidays
A few clouds will not stop afternoon temperatures from reaching the mid 60's.
First Alert Forecast: Still plenty of sun Tuesday, clouds coming back in the rest of the week
Two fires in Sulphur extinguished Monday afternoon
Two fires in Sulphur extinguished Monday afternoon