SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 11, 2023.

Latasha Ann Lewis, 45, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Alexander Lee Malone, 31, Vinton: Improper display of plates; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense DWI.

Darren Gerard Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Megel Lamark Pete, 51, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; riding on roadways and bicycle paths.

Destiny Tasheney Carrier, 23, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (4 charges); organized retail theft under $1,000.

Christina Ashley Woodruff, 33, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Christopher Eugene Poindexter, 26, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Austin Scott Oquinn, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer; contraband in a penal institution.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.