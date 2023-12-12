50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 11, 2023.

Latasha Ann Lewis, 45, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Alexander Lee Malone, 31, Vinton: Improper display of plates; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense DWI.

Darren Gerard Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Megel Lamark Pete, 51, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; riding on roadways and bicycle paths.

Destiny Tasheney Carrier, 23, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (4 charges); organized retail theft under $1,000.

Christina Ashley Woodruff, 33, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Christopher Eugene Poindexter, 26, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Austin Scott Oquinn, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer; contraband in a penal institution.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house for the first time

Latest News

A few clouds will not stop afternoon temperatures from reaching the mid 60's.
First Alert Forecast: Still plenty of sun Tuesday, clouds coming back in the rest of the week
Holiday Express makes a stop in DeRidder
Holiday Express makes a stop in DeRidder
Experts explain possible dangers of lithium-ion batteries
Experts explain possible dangers of lithium-ion batteries
Pecan Street residents light up the neighborhood for 11th year
Pecan Street residents light up the neighborhood for 11th year