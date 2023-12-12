Self-defense tip’s to keep you safe when your out during the holidays

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Are you aware of your surroundings? As you are out and about during the holidays, you may find yourself in more vulnerable situations.

Whether it’s loading shopping bags into your car at night or being on your phone, it is good to remain observant and on alert at all times, but especially during the holidays.

Before you go into a store it is important to park in a well-lit area and remember where you parked. Then, when it is time to return get your car, if you think someone is following you, try walking over another row before going straight to your vehicle.

Local self-defense instructor Josh Quayhagen has 30 years of experience in martial arts and is a former two-time karate combat world champion and six-time USKA national champion.

Quayhagen shares self-defense tips to help prepare and keep you safe this season.

First, it’s good to prepare your mind - awareness is key. Quayhagen said to remember to remain vigilant, keep your head up and stand tall, bring a shopping buddy if possible, put the phone down, and remember your areas of attack.

“Burglars and predators are looking for an easy target. Don’t be one,” Quayhagen said. “Put your phone down and pick your head up. I like to think of Ben Franklin’s quote: ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’ "

Next, before you go, even if you are in a hurry, think of a shopping plan. Sometimes our minds can be in a cluster when we are roaming from store to store, but practice staying alert in all of life, especially in times where you feel vulnerable.

Another thing, if you are out shopping and someone attempts to attack you, use your voice.

“Your voice is your most powerful weapon,” Quayhagen said. “Just yelling the words ‘help’ or ‘stop’ can help draw attention and bring a crowd of people over to help.”

If you ever have someone come at you in public, Quayhagen said to turn and face your attacker with your hands up.

One step is to hit the ground if someone ambushes you from behind, and aim for the knee leaning down with your shoulder and knocking them to the ground. Some people might fear falling to the ground because their knees are bad but Quayhagen said the odds are if you are attacked you will probably hit the ground anyway so it is good to use this tactic.

“If somebody’s gonna attack you, they’re gonna step to you, they’re gonna give you an advantage there when you’re gonna attack that knee,” said Quayhagen.

Another tip is to keep a 6-foot distance between you and someone you don’t know if you’re approached. This is a way, you can talk at a distance and be prepared to run to safety.

Quayhagen said if someone comes up to you and grabs your arm from the side it is good to first turn and face your attacker, then swing your arm away from them in the direction their thumb is facing. This will help break their grip. Then, it is good to put your hands up in the air and use that powerful tool, your voice.

De-escalation is a main factor in an attack. If you feel threatened by someone, raise your arms up with palms open, and show them you are prepared.

Most importantly, awareness is the No. 1 key to staying safe.

Speak up, use your words, be loud, look them in the eyes, make a scene, and trust your instincts. Do not worry about overreacting.

If it doesn’t feel right, walk away; ask for help from someone,” Quayhagen said. “You have weapons - fingernails, knees, shoes, voice.”

Always try to de-escalate any situation but if you have to fight, it is good to know these strategies.

Josh Quayhagen is the owner of PE training center in Lake Charles but said if you want to educate yourself even more on self-defense and moves, then you can train anywhere.

