Pecan Street residents light up the neighborhood for 11th year

By Jade Moreau
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Christmas lights are one of the many things that come to mind during the holiday season, and for one Sulphur neighborhood, it’s taken very seriously, with all neighbors’ hands on deck.

At tonight’s city council meeting, two people were recognized for being merry and bright this Christmas.

It started as one house.

“It started 34 years ago when we bought our house,” Neida Kaye Loup said.

Then, it was two houses.

“When I moved here, I was excited to be here, because I knew Pete and Neida Kaye would be decorating,” Tina Jacobs said.

Then, it grew into the entire neighborhood.

“We all kind of got into the whole thing of decorating together,” Loup said.

Now there are thousands of blinking, sparkling Christmas lights.

“Each year, we added, added and added,” Jacobs said.

“All together, we’ve done it for 11 years,” Loup said.

For the Pecan Street residents, preparation starts well before December by checking bulbs, waiting for the perfect sale, and even trimming trees and hedges.

“Lighting up the street takes at least a good month because we wrap trees, we do the sidewalks, put lights on houses,” Jacobs said.

For those who aren’t able to participate, the neighbors help out.

“The elderly can’t do it, so of course, people help to do this,” Loup said.

Sometimes familiar faces even make an appearance.

Last weekend, Jacobs said they handed out more than 500 cups of hot chocolate, as the line of cars waiting to get down the street continues to grow longer each weekend.

“You know that’s families, and that’s their tradition, and that makes me proud,” Jacobs said.

You can follow Pecan Street Lights on Facebook for updates.

