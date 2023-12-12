McNeese president to step down, will teach accounting in fall 2024

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese will now have to search for a new president to lead the university after Dr. Daryl Burckel announced plans to step down.

It all came full circle for Burckel when he stepped into McNeese State University’s highest position.

“I was a student here and I don’t think it’s very often where a president ever becomes president at a place where they’ve been a student or faculty in many instances,” Burckel said.

His time at McNeese goes back to 1977 when he was a student and an athlete playing football for the Cowboys.

Eventually he went on to teach accounting and finance at the University of New Orleans and at Mississippi State before joining faculty at McNeese in 1992. Then he was named president at MSU in 2017, a job he said isn’t meant to be occupied for a lifetime.

“People think that well you just get the job and you stay in it forever,” he said. “I feel like there’s a period of effectiveness and work that you do that you feel like it comes a time where you need to turn it over to new leadership.”

Burckel plans to hand over the reigns next year, believing the change will help the university prosper.

“Changes in leadership are regenerative to organizations and they propel organizations forward,” he said. “So, I just though it was the time, the right time to step down and to let somebody else take the helm and put their energy and efforts into it and keep moving the institution forward.”

However, this isn’t goodbye. There’s much more blue and gold in his future.

“The next step for me is to take the summer off like a good faculty member and go back and into the classroom full time in the fall of ‘24,” he said.

Burckel’s last day as president will be June 30, 2024. After that, you’ll be able to find him in the College of Business teaching accounting.

