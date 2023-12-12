Lawmakers react to extension of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge partnership deadline

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It came as somewhat of a shock in October when the Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee voted down the approval of a contract between I-10 Bridge Partners and the state DOTD. It would have started the process of moving forward on a new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.

And now it’s surprising to many that the contract, which was to expire December 3, has been extended sixty days.

Many thought the I-10 Bridge Project was dead indefinitely when the public-private partnership to build it was not approved. That plan called for a toll which many citizens opposed. For private investors, that toll would provide what many believe would create a hefty profit.

State Senator Mark Abraham says there were too many unanswered questions.

“We could not get a good, solid straight answer many times when he asked proper questions,” Abraham said.

Representative Wilford Carter agrees there are many unknowns. But he says spending more may be worth getting a bridge sooner rather than later.

“Let’s not blow this. Let’s get the bridge done so that we can get our economic development in this area,” Carter said.

Carter was the only lawmaker from the local delegation who favored approval of the agreement.

Abraham also wonders why the bridge partners, who initially refused to extend the deadline, reversed the decision they made in October.

“No, they were not giving us an extension, so we forgot about it, and we voted it down. And at the last minute, they give an extension. I find it a little troublesome,” Abraham said.

Carter thinks it’s because the soon-to-be sworn-in governor-elect wanted a hand in it.

“The governor wants to do it his way, let him do it his way because he is the governor-elect,” Carter said.

Both lawmakers say if there must be a toll, they’d rather the program be run by the state which would not profit from it.

“What happened in Alabama, Alabama had a P3 (public-private) project, they rejected in about 5-6 years ago, and now they’re coming back with a state-owned toll and the price is a lot less,” Abraham said.

The state could lose 250 million dollars of federal money unless it’s used in 2024. But Abraham says they are not going to let that happen.

“We believe that we need to look at all the options more carefully because there’s too many unanswered questions. We will look at this P3 again, and I’m sure the governor’s office will look at it, and we’ll decide together whether we want to accept it or reject it. If we decide to reject it then we’ll continue to look for more dollars from Washington and perhaps some dollars from the state, to make it not a toll bridge. That is our number one priority,” Abraham said.

7NEWS has contacted the governor-elect’s people to find out what Jeff Landry thinks about the contract extension and what it may mean for the future of the bridge. The contract extension expires February 1.

