LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is advising residents that Fort Johnson will be conducting a prescribed burn in the Simpson training area.

The area can be seen from Kurthwood Tower Road, Calcasieu Loop Road, and Hutton Road.

The burn will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, Dec. 12.

