First Alert Forecast: Still plenty of sun Tuesday, clouds coming back in the rest of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds are working back into our area soon, but mornings will be getting less chilly.

Some high thin clouds moving overhead overnight did not prevent temperatures from falling very much. With morning frost popping up again north of I-10 and in a few areas south of I-10 to the Intracoastal Waterway. But there’s plenty of sunshine ahead for our Tuesday which will help temperatures jump up once again, with highs topping out in the mid 60s. With high pressure moving further to our east, winds are once again out of the east to southeast but should stay relatively light for one more day. A few scattered clouds will be starting to pop up in our skies, but rain chances are basically zero.

A few clouds will not stop afternoon temperatures from reaching the mid 60's. (KPLC)

Clouds will continue to increase overnight into Wednesday and more will keep moving over our area through Thursday as well, although rain looks unlikely. Mornings will be a bit more mild and temperatures will be near-normal for this time of year with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. A few inland areas could still reach the upper 30s in the morning hours and frost will likely still form in a few areas, so follow our forecast for more on that daily.

Cloud cover moving back in as the week goes on, but staying generally quiet (KPLC)

A large upper level trough of low pressure will move from the Rocky Mountains toward the Gulf of Mexico later this week and this will cause an area of low pressure to form over southern Texas by Friday. This low will track east across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend; and this will bring rain across our area beginning Friday and lingering through Sunday. Rain is not likely to occur the entire time, so if you have outdoor activities planned you may still be able to do them, though it would be best to have an indoor alternative. Of course this will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend.

Low pressure developing in the region will increase our rain chances this weekend (KPLC)

That system should move away late Sunday and early next week’s forecast looks good with sunshine and cool temperatures.

