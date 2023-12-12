FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds arriving Wednesday, that will keep temperatures cool during the day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have one more chilly morning with lows in the 30s again in many areas and frost is possible north of I-10. But we will be a little warmer the rest of the week, at least in the morning hours...

We will likely see some high thin clouds moving overhead overnight, but these should not prevent temperatures from falling very much. And with very dry air in place temperatures will quickly fall overnight with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the mid 40s at the coast to near freezing in the coldest spots north of I-10. Frost is likely again in all areas north of I-10, and possible in rural areas south of I-10 to the Intracoastal Waterway.

More clouds will move over our are Wednesday and Thursday though rain looks unlikely from those clouds. Temperatures will be near-normal for this time of year with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Clouds may increase at times during the day making it feel cooler, plus humidity levels may slowly rise adding to the cool-feel to the air.

A large upper level trough of low pressure will move from the Rocky Mountains toward the Gulf of Mexico later this week and this will cause an area of low pressure to form over southern Texas by Friday. This low will track east across the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend; and this will bring rain across our area beginning Friday and lingering through Sunday. Rain is not likely to occur the entire time, so if you have outdoor activities planned you may still be able to do them, though it would be best to have an indoor alternative. Obviously this part of the forecast will become clearer as we get closer to the weekend.

That system should move away late Sunday and early next week’s forecast looks good with sunshine and cool temperatures.

