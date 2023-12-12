Experts explain possible dangers of lithium-ion batteries

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s that time of year when you may be gifted some type of battery-operated equipment, and being aware of the possible dangers associated with charging these devices is important.

You should be aware of the best safety precautions when charging your battery-operated equipment.

Captain Jeremy Leblanc with the Lake Charles Fire Department said reading the manufacturer’s guide on any piece of equipment is important.

“I know it’s hard for us guys sometimes to follow instructions but take the time, read the proper way on how to use this equipment,” he said.

Lithium-ion batteries are found in many rechargeable household items, including your phone, but making sure you charge your device properly can ensure your safety in the long run.

Tyler Ardoin, manager of Fix My Phone Sulphur said using the wrong cord on an electronic device can cause harm to the battery over time, so those 10-15 dollar gas station chargers are not recommended.

“Around the year point, you’ll notice that the battery starts expanding and contracting, much like a balloon and basically tears your device apart, and if you’re unlucky it can pop like a balloon and you can lose a leg, it gets pretty serious if you are not careful,” Ardoin said.

And for any battery-operated device, Leblanc said you do not want to charge it indefinitely. He says charge it to its max capacity and then stop charging.

You don’t want to leave anything charging overnight.

“Now if you’ve experienced a flood or if the cord is damaged in any way, shape, or form, consider it permanently damaged, get a new battery, get a new charging adapter,” Ardoin said. “You always want to make sure that the brands match up. You do not want to use different brands because they are not synched together properly.”

Now if you begin noticing your battery-operated device not performing as normal, get it looked at by a professional to make sure the battery is in good condition.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.