Entergy warns of potential of scammers during holidays

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Entergy reports seeing a rise in scammers around this time of year and warns customers to take extra precautions to avoid scams.

Entergy gives the following reminders to stay safe from scams:

  • Entergy will never call demanding immediate payment over the phone
  • Only pay your Entergy bill online through myEntergy.com
  • Entergy representatives will never show up at your door unannounced.

If you suspect a scam, they give these tips:

  • Contact Entergy by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative.
  • Inform your bank or financial institution, which may then direct you to other protective measures.
  • Contact the proper authorities, such as the local police, state attorney general’s office, Better Business Bureau or Federal Trade Commission.
  • If feel you are in immediate danger and the suspected scammer is present, call 911.

For more information on how to identify and avoid scams, please visit Entergy.com/scams.

