Entergy warns of potential of scammers during holidays

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Entergy reports seeing a rise in scammers around this time of year and warns customers to take extra precautions to avoid scams.

Entergy gives the following reminders to stay safe from scams:

Entergy will never call demanding immediate payment over the phone

Only pay your Entergy bill online through myEntergy.com

Entergy representatives will never show up at your door unannounced.

If you suspect a scam, they give these tips:

Contact Entergy by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative.

Inform your bank or financial institution , which may then direct you to other protective measures.

Contact the proper authorities , such as the local police, state attorney general’s office, , such as the local police, state attorney general’s office, Better Business Bureau or Federal Trade Commission

If feel you are in immediate danger and the suspected scammer is present, call 911.

For more information on how to identify and avoid scams, please visit Entergy.com/scams.

