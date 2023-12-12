Entergy warns of potential of scammers during holidays
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Entergy reports seeing a rise in scammers around this time of year and warns customers to take extra precautions to avoid scams.
Entergy gives the following reminders to stay safe from scams:
- Entergy will never call demanding immediate payment over the phone
- Only pay your Entergy bill online through myEntergy.com
- Entergy representatives will never show up at your door unannounced.
If you suspect a scam, they give these tips:
- Contact Entergy by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative.
- Inform your bank or financial institution, which may then direct you to other protective measures.
- Contact the proper authorities, such as the local police, state attorney general’s office, Better Business Bureau or Federal Trade Commission.
- If feel you are in immediate danger and the suspected scammer is present, call 911.
For more information on how to identify and avoid scams, please visit Entergy.com/scams.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.