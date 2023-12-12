Elton mayor files lawsuit effectively halting recall petition

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Today was the deadline for Governor John Bel Edwards to sign off on a recall petition against the mayor of Elton, but 7NEWS has learned that’s not going to happen.

Mayor Kesia Lemoine filed her own lawsuit to stop the petition from moving forward, even after the registrar certified all the signatures.

She’s suing the petition organizers, registrar of voters, and even the governor.

You’ll recall back in May when we started our investigation into voter registration discrepancies in Elton. We poured over the records, finding voters registered using wrong addresses and even empty lots. We also found voters having homestead exemption in one parish but voting in another.

It led to many being removed from the voting rolls. It also spurred two recall petitions, the second of which was verified by the registrar in Jeff Davis Parish and moved along to the governor’s office for approval.

But everything came to a halt this week after Lemoine filed a temporary restraining order effectively stopping Edwards from acting on that recall.

In the suit, she raises concerns about registrar Joann Blair’s competence, saying she “has undeniably failed in her duty to conduct a thorough investigation into the recall petition.”

She also says removing her from office will result in irreparable harm to her reputation, her emotional state, and her professional career.

Lemoine uses similar methods we used in our investigation to claim those who signed the petition weren’t eligible to do so. She uses screenshots from Google Maps, text message exchanges, and Facebook as evidence.

The mayor says some don’t live in Elton. One is registered to vote at an address that’s a vacant lot, another is registered to vote in another parish, and several reportedly live somewhere other than the place on their voter registration cards.

Whether this lawsuit leads to the petition being tossed out remains to be seen but it has been successful in at least delaying a recall.

The governor’s office had a December 12th deadline to take act on the petition, but 7NEWS is told because of the lawsuit, it’s now in the hands of the court.

The hearing has been set for Friday morning.

7NEWS will continue to follow this story and have updates as soon as they become available. You can read the full lawsuit below. We have redacted the names of people listed with potential voter discrepancies while we independently verify the accuracy of the claims.

